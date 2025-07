Conservatory

This is the conservatory at Chiswick House, west London. Built in 1816, the Conservatory was originally used for growing fruit – vines, peaches, figs and pineapples. The building was divided into a series of compartments, which were heated to maintain different climates, so fruit could ripen successively instead of all at once. In 1826 the switch was made from produce to camelias which are still growing today.