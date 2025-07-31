Previous
Paparazzi Dogs by billyboy
Paparazzi Dogs

Spotted this in a central London garden. Part of a series of sculptures which have been created to comment on the pack mentality of the paparazzi who follow celebrities around hoping to snatch a photo.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
