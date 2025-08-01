Sign up
Previous
Photo 2183
Potato Scales
Spotted these in the kitchen of the Servants' Quarters at Petworth House. I don't suppose they had Weights and Measures inspectors in those days 😊😊.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Takes you back in time
August 1st, 2025
