Previous
Reflections by billyboy
Photo 2184

Reflections

Taken inside the Carved Room at Petworth House, west Sussex. The hanging portraying is that of Henry VIII. I'm hiding behind that statue 😊😊.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely spotted
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact