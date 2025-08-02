Sign up
Photo 2184
Reflections
Taken inside the Carved Room at Petworth House, west Sussex. The hanging portraying is that of Henry VIII. I'm hiding behind that statue 😊😊.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
1
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2184
photos
24
followers
34
following
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th July 2025 3:33pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely spotted
August 2nd, 2025
