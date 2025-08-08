Previous
Gasteria Disticha by billyboy
Photo 2190

Gasteria Disticha

Gasteria Disticha is the name of this plant seen at a recent flower show. It is a succulent plant native to the Western Cape, South Africa.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
August 8th, 2025  
