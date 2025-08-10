Previous
Gardeners' Question Time by billyboy
Gardeners' Question Time

Watching a Gardeners' Question Time programme being recorded at the RHS Hyde Hall Flower Show last week. It was quite entertaining.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
