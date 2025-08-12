Previous
Golden Barrel Cactus by billyboy
Photo 2194

Golden Barrel Cactus

Echinocactus Grusonii is the official name for this plant. Its ultimate height is between 10 - 50 cms and takes about 10 - 20 years.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

BillyBoy

I live in east...
gloria jones ace
Terrific details
August 12th, 2025  
