Photo 2195
Royal Barge
Spotted this in the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London. It was designed in 1732 to carry Prince Fredrick in extravagant style along the Thames. It was rowed by 21 oarsmen.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
