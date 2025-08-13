Previous
Royal Barge by billyboy
Royal Barge

Spotted this in the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London. It was designed in 1732 to carry Prince Fredrick in extravagant style along the Thames. It was rowed by 21 oarsmen.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

