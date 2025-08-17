Previous
LULU in the Sky with Diamonds by billyboy
LULU in the Sky with Diamonds

LULU in the Sky with Diamonds is the name of this piece of artwork spotted at the Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts yesterday. It can be purchased for a mere £120,000 🫨🫨.
