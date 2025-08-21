Sign up
Photo 2203
Felt Plant
Spotted this at a recent flower show and thought it was quite striking and unusual. Kalanchoe Beharensis 'Fang' is the official name for this succulent plant.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
August 21st, 2025
