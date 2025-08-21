Previous
Felt Plant by billyboy
Photo 2203

Felt Plant

Spotted this at a recent flower show and thought it was quite striking and unusual. Kalanchoe Beharensis 'Fang' is the official name for this succulent plant.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed
