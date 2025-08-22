Previous
Yellow Roses by billyboy
Yellow Roses

These were given to me for my birthday in June. They have since dried up, but I still like them. I wonder if they will survive until next June 🤔🤔.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
