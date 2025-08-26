Previous
Band Leader by billyboy
Photo 2208

Band Leader

Spotted this guy yesterday at the Bermondsey Festival in south London. He was leading a South American style bad playing drums and brass instruments. The sound was stunning.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact