101 White Rat Pelts by billyboy
Photo 2215

101 White Rat Pelts

Spotted this at the recent Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of arts. These are genuine rat pelts which have been gutted and lined with 24-carat gold. A bit creepy I think but can be bought for £85,000.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
