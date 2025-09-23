Previous
Henry by billyboy
Henry

Henry is the name given to this pipe organ located within London Bridge station. It is open access and available to the public. It was built by Henry Jones in 1880 and rescued in 2021 and relocated to London Bridge in 2022. It dows sound wonderful.
