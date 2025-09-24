Previous
Passing Through by billyboy
Photo 2237

Passing Through

There was quite an air of excitement as Tower Bridge opened, and a vessel passed through.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact