The Chess Players by billyboy
Photo 2240

The Chess Players

Another jigsaw bites the dust. This one was very difficult as the difference in some colours was very subtle. The original was painted by Sir John Lavery in 1929.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy



Photo Details

