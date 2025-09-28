Previous
Freshly Picked by billyboy
Photo 2241

Freshly Picked

Tomatoes, chillies and celery, freshly picked today.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Delicious
September 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous still life with great clarity, colors, shapes
September 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact