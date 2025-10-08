Previous
Lunch Is Served by billyboy
I had just gone into the garden when I notice a wasp trapped in a spider's web and a spider heading in its direction. I had to sprint upstairs to get the camera which, thankfully, already had a macro lens attached.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

