Previous
The Canterbury War Horse by billyboy
Photo 2252

The Canterbury War Horse

Spotted in the ground of Canterbury Cathedral.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact