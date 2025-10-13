Previous
Recycling by billyboy
Photo 2256

Recycling

Spotted these oyster shells on Whitstable beach. It's hard to see in the photo but the shells form quite a large mound.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
