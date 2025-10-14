Previous
A Slice of Reality. by billyboy
Photo 2257

A Slice of Reality.

A "Slice of Reality" is the name of this sculpture located on the river Thames near the Millennium Dome. The sculpture is a vertical slice cut through a former sand-dredger, the Arco Trent.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

BillyBoy

Photo Details

