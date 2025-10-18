Previous
The Old City Hall by billyboy
Photo 2261

The Old City Hall

This is the old City Hall in London which was formerly the home to the Mayor of London from 2002 until 2021. It is now being redesigned and repurposed as office space and restaurant.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact