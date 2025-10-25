Previous
Getting Ready for Departure by billyboy
Getting Ready for Departure

On board the paddle steamer Waverley at Tower Bridge for a 5-hour cruise to Whitstable. The blue tug is used for turning the steamer around in the narrow river Thames.
25th October 2025

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
