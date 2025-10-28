Previous
SIS Building by billyboy
Photo 2271

SIS Building

This building is known as the SIS Building and also called the MI6 Building. It houses the headquarters of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) and the south side of the Thames in London. It has featured in several James Bond movies.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
January 2018.
Photo Details

