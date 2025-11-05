Previous
The Purpose of Light by billyboy
Photo 2279

The Purpose of Light

The Purpose of Light is the name of this exhibition in central London. This exhibition is about protests over the years that span continents and causes.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact