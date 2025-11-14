Previous
High in the Sky by billyboy
Photo 2288

High in the Sky

A view of The Shard, London's tallest building.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
November 14th, 2025  
