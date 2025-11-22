The Battersea Grapefruit Tree

The Battersea grapefruit tree, a unique and cherished landmark, has been protected by a Tree Preservation Order in honour of Marline Anderson, who brought the tree from Grenada in the 1980s. The tree, now over 30 feet high, is one of the few grapefruit trees outside of Kew Gardens in the UK.



It was a real joy in tracking this down.



A small plague, too the left of the tree, reads:-



IN LOVING MEMORY OF

MARLINE CALLISTE ANDERSON

19th January 1948 -11th June 2025

She planted this grapefruit tree

with love in the 1980s.

A gift from her homeland, Grenada.

It bears fruit year-round

her essence lives on in its roots.



"Kindly refrain from picking fruit from the tree.

You are welcome to gather what nature has let fall."

Marline