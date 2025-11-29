Sign up
Previous
Photo 2303
The End
The end of a brilliant evening at the Royal Albert Hall listening to violinist Nicola Benedetti. The way she handled the violin was insane. Very talented.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
0
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
