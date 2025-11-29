Previous
The End by billyboy
Photo 2303

The End

The end of a brilliant evening at the Royal Albert Hall listening to violinist Nicola Benedetti. The way she handled the violin was insane. Very talented.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact