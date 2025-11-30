Previous
The Leaning Tower of Rotherhithe by billyboy
The Leaning Tower of Rotherhithe

This well known building is in Rotherhithe, south London, on the banks of the Thames. It was part of a row of house which were bombed during WW2 but this somehow managed to survive. Amazingly, it was sold for £1.5 million in 2023.
