Photo 2304
The Leaning Tower of Rotherhithe
This well known building is in Rotherhithe, south London, on the banks of the Thames. It was part of a row of house which were bombed during WW2 but this somehow managed to survive. Amazingly, it was sold for £1.5 million in 2023.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
