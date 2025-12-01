Sign up
Previous
Photo 2305
Sugar Cane Delivery
Just passing the Tate & Lyle factory in east London where they process sugar cane.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
3
1
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2305
photos
24
followers
34
following
631% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th October 2025 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured, where was it shipped from?
December 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
December 1st, 2025
BillyBoy
@365projectorgchristine
I couldn't find out exactly where the ship sailed from but Tate and Lyle get most of their sugar cane from the Caribbean, Africa, and South America.
December 1st, 2025
