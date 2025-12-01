Previous
Sugar Cane Delivery by billyboy
Photo 2305

Sugar Cane Delivery

Just passing the Tate & Lyle factory in east London where they process sugar cane.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

BillyBoy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured, where was it shipped from?
December 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
December 1st, 2025  
BillyBoy
@365projectorgchristine I couldn't find out exactly where the ship sailed from but Tate and Lyle get most of their sugar cane from the Caribbean, Africa, and South America.
December 1st, 2025  
