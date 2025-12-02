Previous
Oh Buoy!! by billyboy
Photo 2306

Oh Buoy!!

Spotted this marker buoy whilst on a boat trip along the Thames estuary. This buoy marks the position of a sunken ship which is full of explosives from World War II
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
