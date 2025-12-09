Previous
Triton and Friends by billyboy
Photo 2313

Triton and Friends

Spotted this in Queen Mary's Gardens in Regent's Park, London. The sculpture, created in 1950, depicts Triton, the son of Poseidon, flanked by two mermaids.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
