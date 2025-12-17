Previous
Strong Supports by billyboy
Photo 2321

Strong Supports

The supports holding up a cross Thames railway bridge in London.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
Christine Sztukowski ace
Always good to know, Nicely composed
December 17th, 2025  
