Taxi! by billyboy
Photo 2327

Taxi!

Taxi! is a bronze sculpture on the Victoria Embankment near Blackfriars station. Installed in 2014, it depicts a city worker eternally frozen mid‑gesture, arm raised trying to hail a cab — with no luck so far 😆😆.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
