Up to no good? by billyboy
Photo 2330

Up to no good?

Spotted this in the tree of a neighbours garden. I've never seen a cat in the tree before but suspect it's up to no good as the branches are above an area where birds constantly come to feed 😊😊.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
gloria jones ace
She is looking right at you :).
December 26th, 2025  
