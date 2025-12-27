Previous
Bridges by billyboy
Photo 2331

Bridges

Some of the bridges across the Thames. In the foreground is the Millennium Bridge and then Blackfriars Bridge. In the background is Tower bridge. Other bridges, which are not clearly visible, are Southwark Bridge and London Bridge.
27th December 2025

BillyBoy

@billyboy
