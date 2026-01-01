Previous
New Year Fireworks by billyboy
Photo 2335

New Year Fireworks

Watching a great fireworks display just outside of my house. I just liked the way the tree was captured.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
639% complete

