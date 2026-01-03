Previous
Southwark Cathedral by billyboy
Photo 2337

Southwark Cathedral

Listening to Handel's Messiah performed by the choir of Southwark Cathedral. They were excellent.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
