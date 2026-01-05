Previous
The Art of Plumbing by billyboy
Photo 2339

The Art of Plumbing

Spotted this in east London. Makes me wonder that whoever did this must have been on some special type of medication 😃😃.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact