Folding Bellows Camera by billyboy
Photo 2340

Folding Bellows Camera

Taken at the Cecil Beaton exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, London, yesterday. The camera is Cecil Beaton’s Kodak 3A folding camera which was given to him on his 12th birthday in 1916.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So amazing to see
January 6th, 2026  
