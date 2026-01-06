Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2340
Folding Bellows Camera
Taken at the Cecil Beaton exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, London, yesterday. The camera is Cecil Beaton’s Kodak 3A folding camera which was given to him on his 12th birthday in 1916.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2340
photos
24
followers
34
following
641% complete
View this month »
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th January 2026 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So amazing to see
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close