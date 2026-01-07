Previous
Eliza Doolittle's Dress by billyboy
Photo 2341

Eliza Doolittle's Dress

Taken at the Cecil Beaton exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, London. This dress was worn by Julie Andrews in the London production of My Fair Lady in 1958 where she was Eliza Doolittle.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact