Aubrey Hepburn by billyboy
Photo 2343

Aubrey Hepburn

Taken at the Cecil Beaton exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, London. This photo of the delightful Aubrey Hepburn was taken by Cecil Beaton around 1954.
9th January 2026

BillyBoy

Christine Sztukowski
Classy lady
January 9th, 2026  
