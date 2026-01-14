Previous
Watching and Waiting by billyboy
Photo 2348

Watching and Waiting

i spotted these two fly in and just sit there staring. They hardly moved for quite a while.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

BillyBoy

Photo Details

