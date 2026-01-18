Previous
Red Deer by billyboy
Red Deer

Spotted in Richmond Park, London. I tried hard to get it to look up and say hi, but the grass must have been too tasty as it didn't even blink 😃😃.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive
January 18th, 2026  
