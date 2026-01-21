Previous
Freshly Baked by billyboy
I just fancied making some muffins. Used brown sugar instead of castor sugar and added a load of blueberries. The best ones I've ever made.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
645% complete

