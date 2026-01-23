Previous
Glam Platform Shoes by billyboy
Photo 2357

Glam Platform Shoes

Spotted these in the David Bowie Centre at the V&A East Storehouse in east London. These shoes were worn by Bowie during his Ziggy Stardust period in 1972.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact