Glam Rock Outfit by billyboy
Photo 2362

Glam Rock Outfit

Spotted this in the David Bowie Centre at the V&A East Storehouse. It is behind glass, hence there are some reflections. This is an outfit worn by the late David Bowie. The detail on the suit was amazing.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Photo Details

