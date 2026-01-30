Previous
Guardian of the City by billyboy
Guardian of the City

Spotted on the north bank of the Thames. Erected in 1963, the dragon represents the western boundary of the City of London.
BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
