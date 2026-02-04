Previous
Bazalgette Embankment

The newly opened public space next to the Thames at Blackfriars. It is named after great Victorian engineer Sir Joseph Bazalgette who was responsible for the construction of London's sewer system.

This new space, one of many along the Thames in London, are over the site of the Thames Tideway project which was built to divert sewage that was spilling into the river.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

