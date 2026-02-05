Previous
Battle of Britain Memorial by billyboy
Battle of Britain Memorial

Spotted this magnificent memorial to the Battle of Britain on the Embankment in London. The other side, facing the river, also has brilliant display of sculptures. Well worth visiting if you're in the area.
BillyBoy

Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
